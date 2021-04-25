beijingwalker
Chinese scientists unveil futuristic designs of earth-moon delivery system, manned lunar rover
Click to try the "sky ladder" and "manned lunar rover" envisaged by Chinese scientists. The "ladder" will transport humans and goods to the moon for just four percent of the current cost
