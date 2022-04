Chinese scientists set world record in quantum communication​

Chinese scientists set world record in quantum communication Chinese scientists have set a world record for the longest quantum direct communication, Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

By Yang Yang | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2022-04-13 15:45Research instruments of quantum direct communication are on display. [Photo/Xinhua]Chinese scientists have set a world record for the longest quantum direct communication, Xinhua reported on Wednesday.The realization of quantum secure direct communication over 100 km fiber with time-bin and phase quantum states by Chinese scientists is the world's longest distance for quantum direct communication.The research result, 82 km longer than previous published longest quantum direct communication distance, was published on the latest version of Light-Science & Applications with great practical application significance.Quantum direct communication can not only sense eavesdropping, but also prevent it so it is essential for confidentiality of message in modern communication.The progress in study of quantum secure direct communication is important to improve the performances, such as the secure information rate and the communication distance, the research paper said.In previous published research result the longest distance of quantum direct communication was 18 km, according to Xinhua.