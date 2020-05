Chinese scientists say their new plasma drive could one day make green air travel a reality

Prototype combines intense heat and microwaves to convert pressurised air into plasma capable of producing huge amounts of thrust

Team from Wuhan University say they were motivated by a desire to solve the global warming problems caused by fossil fuel-powered combustion engines

Chinese researchers are hoping to make aircraft engines powered by fossil fuels a thing of the past. Photo: Getty Images

A schematic diagram of a prototype microwave air plasma thruster and the images of the bright plasma jet at different microwave powers. Photo: Handout