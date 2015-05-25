beijingwalker
Chinese scientists make world's largest neuronal brain-like computer
A Zhejiang University lab has developed China's first, also the world's largest neuronal brain-like computer. Scientists around the world have set their sights on developing computing technologies that mimic the structure and computational mechanisms of the human brain in order to achieve high-level computing efficiency and intelligence.
