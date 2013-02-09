/ Register

Chinese Scientists Make Breakthrough in Quantum Computing

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by cirr, Feb 9, 2013.

    (People's Daily Online)

    16:45, February 07, 2013

    The solid-state quantum research crew from the University of Science and Technology of China succeeded in performing the quantum logic gate operation on one single electron at 10 picoseconds, renewing the previous world records by nearly 100 times, making a big step toward the semiconductor-based &#8220;quantum computer&#8221;.

    It is inferable from the Moore's Law that around 2020, each transistor might be as small as an electron, also known as single-electron transistor. According to Guo Guoping, director of the research project, the information representation with &#8220;0&#8221; and &#8220;1&#8221; in the computer information processing is achieved by switch closure. Once the tunneling occurs as the transistor becomes increasingly smaller, the electron will go directly through the transistor and be uncontrollable by the switch closure.

    The world&#8217;s major computer chip manufacturers are still trying to avoid tunneling. But in the opinion of Guo, it is wiser to utilize than avoid in the long term, advancing the use of &#8220;quantum computing&#8221; to represent the information &#8220;0&#8221; and &#8220;1&#8221; with the horizontal and vertical properties of one single electron.

    &#8220;Any complicated computer operation is achieved by arithmetic operations of single and two bits, just like the building of houses in round and square bricks.

    &#8220;The research achievement is a breakthrough in the single-bit operational speed, representing the elements of &#8216;0&#8217; and &#8216;1&#8217; with one single electron at 10 picoseconds,&#8221; said Guo.

    Previously, the U.S. and Japanese research institutes achieved the electrically controlled semiconductor logic gate at 1,000 picoseconds. The achievement by Guo and his colleagues increases the operational speed by almost 100 times to 10 picoseconds, making a significant step in promoting the quantum computing from laboratory demonstration to practical use. The Nature Communications, a branch of the academic journal Nature, has published the achievement in its entirety recently.

    Guo said that China has launched the solid-state quantum chip project:azn: in efforts to gain a foothold in the global competition in the next-generation computer chips. Once the quantum chip is introduced to the computer, it will make the quantum computer characterized by exponentially increased operational speed and greatly improved data processing capabilities.

    China makes breakthrough on quantum computer - People's Daily Online
     
    Quantum Computer Performs Artificial Intelligence Task

    Randall Mayes , Design & Trend

    Oct, 16, 2014, 11:26 AM

    [​IMG]
    (Photo : Getty Images/Hulton Archive )

    Quantum computing is an emerging technology that will take conventional computing to a new level with its powerful processors.

    In a landmark study, researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei have demonstrated artificial intelligence on a quantum computer, reported the blog The Physics arXiv.
    The computer scientists used machine learning, a process where an algorithm learns from existing sets of data, to train the computer. The researchers trained the computer to recognize the difference between a handwritten 6 and a handwritten 9.

    With machine learning, they taught the algorithm to convert each image into a vector by analyzing the number of image pixels in each part of the picture.

    Their quantum computer could recognize handwritten characters, similar to humans.

    "This is the first demonstration of quantum artificial intelligence," said Zhaokai Li, a physicist and computer scientist who led the project.

    The increased power in quantum computing is derived from superposition, a phenomenon where a quantum object can exist in two states at the same time.

    Using binary code, one of those states represents a 1 and the other a 0, forming a quantum bit or qubit.

    A qubit, using an atomic nucleus as an example, can perform a calculation on two numbers at the same time. The more nuclei, the more powerful is the computer.

    "Two nuclei can handle 4 numbers, 3 nuclei 8 numbers and 20 nuclei can perform a calculation using more than a million numbers simultaneously," according to The Physics arXiv.

    In this experiment, the quantum computing machine is made of organic liquid carbon-13-iodotrifluroethylene, a molecule consisting of two carbon atoms attached to three fluorine atoms and one iodine atom. One of the carbon atoms is a carbon-13 isotope.

    Each of the three fluorine atoms and the carbon-13 atom can store a single qubit.

    This experiment is a big leap for quantum computation, not only for character recognition, but for potential applications of Big Data and data analytics.

    "The successful classification of characters shows the ability of our quantum machine to learn and work like an intelligent human," said Li. "This work paves the way to a bright future where the Big Data is processed efficiently in a parallel way provided by quantum mechanics."

    Researchers in the field are attempting to build more powerful quantum computers. This task will require devices that can an increased number of qubits.

    Quantum Computer Performs Artificial Intelligence Task : Tech : Design & Trend

    Quantum Computer Performs Artificial Intelligence Task | Veooz 360

    First Demonstration of Artificial Intelligence On a Quantum Computer - Slashdot
     
    A truly remarkable step towards the realization of a quantum computer

    03.10.2014

    By Yuying Chang

    Prof. Luming Duan’s research group at Tsinghua University has reported the first experimental realization of all-geometric quantum computation in a room-temperature solid-state system. The research, entitled “Experimental Realization of Universal Geometric Quantum Gates with Solid-state Spins”, was published on October 2, in Nature.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Noise robustness has been a central requirement for implementation of a quantum computer. To reduce the noise, Prof. Duan’s Group adopted an all-geometric approach to quantum computation, which offered a different paradigm for implementation. Their experimental realization of a universal set of geometric quantum gates with spins of the diamond defects effectively showed that all-geometric and potentially robust quantum computation can be realized with solid-state spin qubits.

    Authors on the paper include IIIS PhD candidates Chong Zu (first author), Weibin Wang, Fei Wang, IIIS postdoc Li He, and Tsinghua undergraduates Wengang Zhang and Chengyu Dai. This research represents one of the accomplishments made in recent years at the Tsinghua Center for Quantum Information (CQI).

    Founded in 2011, CQI is dedicated to fostering the cutting-edge research in quantum computing and quantum network. Led by Prof. Andrew CC Yao, the Turing Award Laureate, and joined by Prof. Luming Duan, Enrico Fermi Collegiate Professor at the University of Michigan and CC Yao Professor at Tsinghua University, the institute has developed into a world renowned center for research in quantum information.

    The research was funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Education of China.

    The full paper is available at:

    http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v514/n7520/full/nature13729.html
     
    I have a CSE background, and anybody with good enough Theoretical CS background knows that the only good application of Quantum Computing is in linear search through an unordered list, which makes it suitable for cryptology.

    A Quantum Computer is simply a faster computer which partitions it's problem space into two halves, but then all divide and conquer algorithms (e.g. merge-sort) do that, it is not more powerful than any existing computers, there is no problem which a Quantum Computer can solve but the normal Turing-Complete computers can not.

    In fact the abstract computing model called "Non-deterministic Turing Machine" about which we know since 40s is considerably more powerful than a Quantum Computer.
     
    Physicists have long claimed that quantum computers have the potential to dramatically outperform the most powerful conventional processors. The secret sauce at work here is the strange quantum phenomenon of superposition, where a quantum object can exist in two states at the same time.

    First Demonstration Of Artificial Intelligence On A Quantum Computer
     
    Quantum test strengthens support for EPR steering

    Oct 14, 2014 by Lisa Zyga
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Illustration of the EPR steering game, which can provide a better understanding of quantum non-locality: the phenomenon of how two objects can interact with each other even when separated by a large distance. Credit: Sun, et al. © 2014 American Physical Society
    Although the concept of "steering" in quantum mechanics was proposed back in 1935, it is still not completely understood today. Steering refers to the ability of one system to nonlocally affect, or steer, another system's states through local measurements. The two systems are entangled, but it is an especially strong type of entanglement in which the systems are not just correlated, but correlated in a specific direction. Schrödinger originally proposed the concepts of entanglement and steering in response to a well-known Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen (EPR) paper that criticized quantum mechanics.

    Since then, steering has only been experimentally demonstrated using inequalities, which involve testing whether or not systems obey the local hidden state model. Entangled systems that can steer each other violate the steering inequalities because they do not obey the local hidden state model. A disadvantage of these demonstrations is that they usually require many measurement settings, which weakens the tests.

    In a new study published in Physical Review Letters, a team of physicists led by Professors Jin-Shi Xu and Chuan-Feng Li at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei; along with Jing-Ling Chen at Nankai University in Tianjin, China, and the National University of Singapore, have experimentally demonstrated EPR steering using a new method that requires fewer measurements and provides a stronger validation of steering.

    The new technique is based on an "all-versus-nothing" (AVN) proof for EPR steering, which does not require inequalities. Using this criteria, the researchers could verify whether states are steerable or not.

    "EPR steering exists between the concepts of entanglement and Bell non-locality; these steerable states are a subset of the entangled states and a superset of Bell nonlocal states," Xu told Phys.org. "Bell non-locality shows the conflict between the predictions of quantum mechanics and the local hidden variable theory. On the other hand, the AVN proof for EPR steering shows the conflict between the predictions of quantum mechanics and the local hidden state model.

    "In our work, the AVN proof for EPR steering for two-qubit entangled states employs the different pure normalized conditional states (NCS) in one qubit along with a given projective measurement on the other as a criterion. According to quantum mechanics, two different pure NCS should be obtained, while the local hidden state model predicts that one cannot obtain two different pure NCS when the other qubit is performed by a projective measurement. The AVN proof provides a direct contradiction between quantum mechanics and the local hidden state model, and it requires fewer measurement settings, which shows the advantage for demonstrating EPR steering."

    In addition to providing a stronger test of steering, the AVN test also demonstrates an effect of steering that has never been demonstrated before: that it is possible to store a system's state information in the system that is being steered. This result has practical applications, for example in long-distance quantum information processing. The scientists plan to pursue these applications in the future.

    "EPR steering could help us to understand the quantum non-locality comprehensively," Li said. "And it can be used to implement the long-distance quantum state preparation and quantum key distribution. What's more, EPR steering is an asymmetric process, which is different from the concepts of Bell non-locality and entanglement. This feature would find critical applications especially in the tasks where asymmetry plays an important role."

    [​IMG] Explore further: Einstein vs quantum mechanics, and why he'd be a convert today

    More information: Kai Sun, et al. "Experimental Demonstration of the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen Steering Game Based on the All-Versus-Nothing Proof." Physical Review Letters113, 140402 (2014). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.113.140402

    Give me a call when India has built its own quantum computer. :azn:

    Not quantum computing, but quantum computer. OK? Thanks in advance.
     
    Give me a call when China builds one. These articles published by Sci-fi magazines don't amuse me. I was having a discussion with Professor Jeff D. Ullman (I guess every CSE guy anywhere in the world knows who he is) recently and he expressed serious doubts over authenticity of the current research in the field of Quantum Computing.

    As far as Handwriting Recognition is concerned, anybody who has good knowledge of Linear Regression and can code on R/Matlab can write a working program in 15-30 minutes, we don't need to go "Quantum" for this purpose.
     
    Chinese Physicists Show How Quantum Computers Can Boost Machine Learning
    2015-04-02

    [​IMG]

    A team of Chinese physicists has performed the world's first experimental demonstration of machine learning on a photonic quantum computer. [Photo: ustc.edu.cn]


    For the first time, Chinese physicists have performed experimental demonstration of machine learning on a photonic quantum processor, showing that quantum computers are a promising replacement for conventional computers in the "age of big data".

    A team of scientists at the University of Science and Technology of China has published a paper on the scientific journal Physical Review Letters. In the paper, they wrote that this demonstration "proved the suitability and potential power of quantum machine learning."

    Machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence, refers to the study of algorithms that empower a computer so it can learn from existing data and improve its performance.

    Machine learning is now ubiquitous in fields like financial analysis, medical diagnosis, robotics, and computer science. Spam filters, for example, are often designed with machine learning algorithms.

    Unfortunately, the creation of large amounts of electronic data in the past years has been challenging classical computing.

    "It is estimated that every year it [electronic data] grows exponentially by 40 percent," Lu Chaoyang, one of the Chinese physicists, told Phys.org. "If it is to continue, then in about 2020, the chip size will shrink down to the atomic level where quantum mechanics rule. Thus, the speed-up of classical computation power faces a major challenge. Today, we may still be good running machine learning and other computational tasks with our good old classical computers, but we might need to think of other ways in the long run."

    In 2013, Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Seth Lloyd and his fellows published a paper which described the idea of quantum algorithms for machine learning, saying it would offer an exponential speed-up over traditional algorithms.

    Such a speed-up is achievable thanks to the quantum state of superposition. In classical computing, a bit of data has a single value, either 1 or 0. But with quantum superposition, a quantum bit can represent 1 and 0 at the same time.

    In that case, a single quantum object can perform a calculation on two numbers simultaneously; two quantum objects can handle 4 numbers, 3 objects for 8 numbers, 20 objects for over one million numbers.

    With such an exponential speed-up, a computing task that will take a classical computer hundreds of thousands of years to complete, will only take a quantum computer about one second, according to Lu.

    "The ability...on quantum computers, may provide a useful quantum toolkit for dealing with the 'big data'," the Chinese scientists concluded in their paper.
     
    2025 - quantum computer as fast as today's fastest computer

    2030 - quantum computer 1000000000000000000 times as fast as today's fastest computer。

    Yes，that's 18 zeroes and that's the goal the lab has set itself。:D

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Aliyun and Chinese Academy of Sciences Sign MoU for Quantum Computing Laboratory

    Published: July 30, 2015 3:30 a.m. ET

    Joint effort to advance the study and potential commercial applications of quantum computing

    SHANGHAI, Jul 30, 2015 (BUSINESS WIRE) -- Aliyun, Alibaba Group’s cloud computing subsidiary, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Shanghai to co-found the Chinese Academy of Sciences – Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory (the Laboratory). The new research facility aims to take the study and applications of quantum theory to the next level, heralding new technologies and platforms for information security, connectivity and computing.

    Chunli Bai, President of CAS, Jianwei Pan, Professor and Executive Vice President of University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and a CAS member, and Alibaba Group Chief Technology Officer Jian Wang signed the MoU at the ceremony in Shanghai today.

    Under the terms of the MoU, the Laboratory will conduct pioneering research in quantum theory with a view to discovering ground-breaking security techniques for e-commerce and data centers, as well as to enhancing computing performance. Both parties will jointly promote the research, development, dissemination and application of quantum computing to lay a strong and stable technical foundation for China to push the envelope on quantum computing.

    “The CAS - Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory will undertake frontier research on systems that appear the most promising in realizing the practical applications of quantum computing. The laboratory will combine the technical advantages of Aliyun in classical calculation algorithms, structures and cloud computing with those of CAS in quantum computing, quantum analog computing and quantum artificial intelligence, so as to break the bottlenecks of Moore’s Law and classical computing,” said Professor Pan. Pan is a CAS member, and spearheads a group of experts who have played a key role in enabling China to become an international research hub in the field of quantum theory.

    Aliyun is committed to identifying opportunities that are special to participate in the world of advanced science and technology. Jian Wang of Alibaba Group said, "This investment in the development and application of quantum computing reflects the scale and clarity of our long-term vision to collaborate with partners in an ecosystem model towards the sustained development of the economy and society. New discoveries in information security and computing capacity based on quantum computing could be as significant in the future as big data technologies are today.”

    As China’s premier scientific research institution, CAS will leverage its and USTC’s resources, including infrastructure for large-scale quantum communications, to foster innovation and build a pipeline for talent. Aliyun will bring a cutting-edge cloud computing platform and an excellent multi-disciplinary research and development team to the collaboration.

    The laboratory will recruit top-notch talent to build a “dream team” for quantum computing research. The team will consist of internationally-recognized scientists who will strengthen the scientific community in China, and also put the laboratory on the world map for quantum theory with the publication of significant scientific research.

    About Aliyun

    Established in September 2009, Aliyun (Alibaba Cloud Computing) develops highly scalable cloud computing and data management services providing large and small businesses, financial institutions, governments and other organizations with flexible, cost-effective solutions to meet their networking and information needs. A business of Alibaba Group, one of the world’s largest e-commerce companies, Aliyun operates the network that powers Alibaba Group’s extensive online and mobile commerce ecosystem and sells a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to support sellers and other third-party entities participating in this ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.aliyun.com/?lang=en

    About the Chinese Academy of Sciences

    The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) was founded in November 1949 from institutions of the Academia Sinica and Beiping Academy of Sciences, both of which were established in the 1920s. CAS is the primary academic institution in China in the natural sciences. It is also China's largest comprehensive R&D organization in the natural sciences and high technology as well as the country's foremost science and technology advisory body. CAS is committed to producing excellent science and technology, high-caliber talent and superior scientific ideas and advice. CAS comprises 104 research institutes, a merit-based learned society (comprising six Academic Divisions), three universities and a dozen support institutions (e.g., information and documentation centers, etc.). CAS institutes and other affiliated institutions and units are located in 23 provinces and autonomous regions across China. Each CAS institute and major affiliated organization is an independent legal entity.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    View source version on businesswire.com:Aliyun and Chinese Academy of Sciences Sign MoU for Quantum Computing Laboratory | Business Wire
     
    Alibaba Secures Data Centers With Quantum Research Lab

    by Jack Clark

    July 30, 2015 — 3:15 AM EDT
    Aliyun, the cloud-computing arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is co-founding a quantum computing laboratory with the Chinese Academy of Sciences to help secure its data centers and develop a new type of computer.

    The formation of the Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory in Shanghai is similar to research initiatives by Microsoft Corp., Google Inc., International Business Machines Corp. and various government-backed scientific laboratories.

    Researchers are trying to find practical applications in computing and cryptography from the theoretically unique properties of subatomic particles. Quantum mechanics may lead to much faster calculations and almost impossible to break cryptography, its promoters argue.

    Technology companies are betting that building super-fast computers based on these principles will give them a data-processing edge over rivals. Governments, meanwhile, are pursuing quantum computer research to help them break widely used encryption schemes and to secure their networks against hackers.

    The new lab will serve both purposes. The organization will see “hundreds” of engineers and researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Aliyun carry out joint efforts on quantum security and quantum computation, Jianwei Pan, the academy’s president, said in an interview. By collaborating with Alibaba, the laboratory will be able to design large-scale quantum computing simulations that can run on the Aliyun cloud, speeding research, Pan said. Aliyun can also function as a test bed for new quantum technologies, he said.

    Data Transmission

    By the end of this year, Alibaba will have a computer network in Hangzhou based on a quantum security technology, which makes it possible for the company to safely transmit the digital keys that unlock encrypted messages. The network should be able to “connect all the data centers of Alibaba via a secure quantum network” spanning from Beijing to Shanghai by the end of the decade, Pan said. This will help the company protect some of its popular consumer financial services, like Alipay and Taobao, he said.

    The quantum-secured networks will precede arrival of a general purpose quantum computer, which Pan says is about 10 years to 20 years away. When one of these systems becomes available, its operator will be able to very quickly break a variety of commonly used encryption standards, said Dan Hayford, senior research leader of the national security division of research and development at the Battelle Memorial Institute. That means it’s sensible for companies to start the work of building networks that are resilient to this form of attack, an effort that may cost only a few million dollars for a link across the continental U.S., Hayford said.

    Network Protection

    “If you don’t have this alternative deployed and ready to go entire systems will collapse, such as the Internet,” said Michele Mosca, the co-founder and deputy director of the University of Waterloo’s Institute for Quantum Computing. “We know now that the quantum threat is here and we know the family of solutions.”

    Developing quantum technologies puts these companies in a better position to make money from them when they are built.

    “It’s like a moonshot, except the application here is much more practical than landing on the moon,” Mosca said. “As this field starts to take off they’re not going to be starting at zero, they’re going to have an internal workforce and expertise. You don’t want to miss out on the next generation of your entire business.”

    Aside from code-breaking, quantum computers hold promise for solving difficult problems in a variety of fields, including materials science, mathematics, physics and artificial intelligence, Pan said.

    Alibaba declined to disclose financial details of the new lab.

    Alibaba Secures Data Centers With Quantum Research Lab - Bloomberg Business
     
    globally this will make the difference between haves and have nots bigger. quantum computers aren't for general sale. they can't be shipped. these things are the size of a building and custom built. they won't be an equalizer like regular computers were.
     
    Alibaba Plows $1B Into Aliyun, Its Cloud Computing Unit

    Posted yesterday by Catherine Shu (@catherineshu)

    [​IMG]

    Alibaba Group announced today that it will invest a further $1 billion into Aliyun, its cloud computing unit. The capital will be used to expand Aliyun, which currently has data centers in China, Hong Kong, and Silicon Valley, into other international markets.

    The company plans to target the Middle East, where it recently formed a joint venture with Dubai-based holding company Meraas, Singapore, Japan and Europe.

    Aliyun, which spun off from Alibaba in 2012（Softbank and Yahoo，keep your hands off one of my jewels:enjoy::tup:, also disclosed that it formed a new strategic partnership with Yonyou Software, which claims to be the largest software vendor in China, as well as the largest independent enterprise software vendor in the Asia-Pacific region. Working with Yonyou can help Aliyun score more enterprise customers in Asia who need cloud computing, big data, digital marketing, and e-commerce solutions.

    Another strategy of global expansion is Aliyun’s Marketplace Alliance Program, which is designed to reach new clients in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East through partnerships with other tech companies. These currently include Intel, Singtel, Meraas, Equinix, PCCW, LINKBYNET, and Towngas.

    Aliyun competes directly with Amazon Web Services, which is also intent on global growth. Its backing from Alibaba, however, means that Aliyun has the ability to experiment with technology like low-power server processors, which might help it save a lot of money on electricity bills as it deploys new infrastructure and gives it an edge over AWS.

    Aliyun is a reminder that Alibaba’s scope goes far beyond being China’s largest e-commerce company. In addition to providing services for other companies, Aliyun powers projects like what it calls the first “cloud hospital” in China. If these initiatives succeed, it means Alibaba and its units may eventually hold a sizeable stake in almost every aspect of daily life for Chinese consumers, from grocery delivery to healthcare.

    Of course, not all of Alibaba’s gambits have worked out. Aliyun’s first product, a mobile operating system meant to compete with Android, has not gained significant traction despite continued investments like a recently purchased minority stake in smartphone maker Meizu.

    In a statement, Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang said, “Aliyun has become a world-class computing service platform that is the market leader in China, bearing the fruits of our investment over the past six years. As the physical and digital are becoming increasingly integrated, Aliyun will serve as an essential engine in this new economy. This $1 billion investment is just the beginning; our hope is for Aliyun to continually empower customers and partners with new capabilities, and help companies upgrade their basic infrastructure.”

    Alibaba Plows $1B Into Aliyun, Its Cloud Computing Unit | TechCrunch
     
    Chinese news coverages，from a technical angle，are more detailed and interesting

    阿里云研制量子计算机速度将超天河二号百亿亿倍

    2015-07-30 19:23:4

    摘要：    看过科幻片里的星际穿越吗？这个科幻梦想变成现实，可能不需要再等15年。7月30日下午，阿里云向外界宣布了研制量子计算机的计划——真正意义上的通用 量子计算机15年后或将问世。当天，阿里巴巴集团旗下阿里云宣布联合中科大在上海成立一个全新的实验室，结合阿里云在经典计算算法、架构和云计算方面的技 术优势，以及中科院在量子计算和模拟、量子人工智能等方面的优势，共同开展在量子信息科学领域的前瞻性研究，研制量子计算机

    我们的奋斗目标是希望能够通过10年到15年左右时间的努力， 构建出新一代的量子计算机，能够解决目前最好的超级计算机都无法解决的问题，这台量子计算机的速度将比目前的超级计算机快相当于百亿亿倍。”8-)中科院院士潘建伟教授向媒体宣布了时间表。

    潘建伟院士打了比方：“百亿亿倍是什么概念呢？如果按中国10亿人口计算，百亿亿倍，每个人就能够分到10亿台天河二号。天河二号是全球目前最快的超级计算机。”:o:

    根据联合实验室的研究计划：预计到2025年，量子模拟将达到当今世界最快的超级计算机的水平，初步应用于一些目前无法解决的重大科技难题；到2030年，研制具有50-100个量子比特的通用量子计算原型机，突破大规模量子计算机的芯片工艺，从物理层设计、制造，到算法运行实现自主研发，全面实现通用量子计算功能，并应用于大数据处理等重大实际问题

    此外，阿里巴巴集团和中科院还将紧密合作，实现量子保密通信技术在电子商务和数据中心安全方面的现实应用。

    为什么选择阿里巴巴合作？“阿里其实是有国家责任的，我们国家终于有了这样的企业，开始愿意从更长远的角度考虑，来做一些更加有永恒价值的事情，我觉得这个在中国的意义是最重要的。”潘建伟说。

    在潘建伟看来，和阿里巴巴的合作，将很好地解决“科技和科技成果转化两张皮”的问题。“很多前期基础研究成果出来之后，变成真正的成果之前还有一段技术研发的路需要走，相当于有一个 死亡之谷 。”潘建伟说。

    潘建伟认为，量子计算代表计算技术未来唯一的方向。只有量子计算的能力才能够指数增长，来满足将来的云计算以及大数据的需求。

    阿里巴巴首席技术官王坚博士表示，阿里云之所以超前布局未来产业，是因为意识到“如果说超级计算机是过去三十年以来或者在更长时间里面竞争的技术，那么，这个量子计算机是后面三十年、五十年需要竞争的技术”。

    “量子计算真的是实现了我们很多想用计算去解决问题的梦想，这个梦想肯定是一个实际的梦想，大大解放了我们的想象力和生产力。”王坚说。

    阿里云研制量子计算机速度将超天河二号百亿亿倍_网易数码
     
