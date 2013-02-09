Chinese Scientists Make Breakthrough in Quantum Computing

I have a CSE background, and anybody with good enough Theoretical CS background knows that the only good application of Quantum Computing is in linear search through an unordered list, which makes it suitable for cryptology.



A Quantum Computer is simply a faster computer which partitions it's problem space into two halves, but then all divide and conquer algorithms (e.g. merge-sort) do that, it is not more powerful than any existing computers, there is no problem which a Quantum Computer can solve but the normal Turing-Complete computers can not.



In fact the abstract computing model called "Non-deterministic Turing Machine" about which we know since 40s is considerably more powerful than a Quantum Computer.

