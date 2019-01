Original: Yuki, Nekout I am a scientist iScientist todayAuthor: Yuki, Nekout Edit: kamin"You can't do it."When it came to China on the other side of the ocean, there was a small team that was not known to try to identify prions, and Randal Halfmann, a top expert in the identification of yeast prions in the United States, commented.However, just the day before yesterday, January 21, 2019, the team's research: "A viral expression factor behaves as a prion" published in the journal Nature-Communication [1] .This research extends the discovery of prions from animals, plants, fungi, and bacteria to the last form of life, the virus. At the same time, it may bring new enlightenment to reveal the inevitable connection between viral infection and Alzheimer's disease.This is the first team in China to successfully develop territory in the field of prion identification. Its members are only three people: Xu Xiaodong, Chen Hongying and Nanxun.link: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/yzDXvszEPgxuP8ztR9SUmw