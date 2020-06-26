Beidou2020
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 3, 2013
- 5,365
- -36
- Country
-
- Location
-
Chinese scientists develop world's first quantum direct communication prototype
2020-10-27 19:40:00 GMT+8 | cnTechPost
0 1
A Chinese team has recently successfully developed the world's first quantum direct communication prototype with practical value, realizing a 10-kilometer fiber optic link at a communication rate of 4 kb/s quantum confidential telephone, an article published today on the Ministry of Science and Technology's website showed.
The theory of quantum direct communication technology was originally proposed in 2000 by the team of Long Guilu, an adjunct researcher at the Beijing Institute of Quantum Information Science and a professor at Tsinghua University.
With the support of science and technology programs such as the National Key Research and Development Program "Quantum Regulation and Quantum Information", the team recently successfully developed the world's first quantum direct communication prototype of practical value, completing all design functions and long-term stability testing, the article said.
This achieves a quantum secret phone with a communication rate of 4 kb/s over a 10-kilometer fiber optic link, promoting the practical development of quantum direct communication, the article said.
On October 21, the ministry said it will vigorously develop a new generation of high technology featuring quantum technology.
The ministry said the next step, in the 14th five-year plan of high-tech development planning layout, will focus on solving the contradiction between the needs of high-quality development and the lack of scientific and technological innovation capacity.
2020-10-27 19:40:00 GMT+8 | cnTechPost
0 1
A Chinese team has recently successfully developed the world's first quantum direct communication prototype with practical value, realizing a 10-kilometer fiber optic link at a communication rate of 4 kb/s quantum confidential telephone, an article published today on the Ministry of Science and Technology's website showed.
The theory of quantum direct communication technology was originally proposed in 2000 by the team of Long Guilu, an adjunct researcher at the Beijing Institute of Quantum Information Science and a professor at Tsinghua University.
With the support of science and technology programs such as the National Key Research and Development Program "Quantum Regulation and Quantum Information", the team recently successfully developed the world's first quantum direct communication prototype of practical value, completing all design functions and long-term stability testing, the article said.
This achieves a quantum secret phone with a communication rate of 4 kb/s over a 10-kilometer fiber optic link, promoting the practical development of quantum direct communication, the article said.
On October 21, the ministry said it will vigorously develop a new generation of high technology featuring quantum technology.
The ministry said the next step, in the 14th five-year plan of high-tech development planning layout, will focus on solving the contradiction between the needs of high-quality development and the lack of scientific and technological innovation capacity.
Chinese scientists develop world's first quantum direct communication prototype
A Chinese team has recently successfully developed the world’s first quantum direct communication prototype with practical value, realizing a 10-kilometer fiber optic link at a communication …
cntechpost.com