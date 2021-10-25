What's new

Chinese scientists develop new quantum computer with 113 detected photons

Xinhua

Photo provided by the research team led by Pan Jianwei on Oct. 26, 2021 shows part of an interferometer of "Jiuzhang 2.0," the new quantum computer prototype. (The research team led by Pan Jianwei/Handout via Xinhua)

HEFEI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have established a quantum computer prototype named "Jiuzhang 2.0" with 113 detected photons, achieving major breakthroughs in quantum computational speedup.

In the study, Gaussian boson sampling (GBS), a classical simulation algorithm, was used to provide a highly efficient way of demonstrating quantum computational speedup in solving some well-defined tasks.

With 113 detected photons, "Jiuzhang 2.0" can implement large-scale GBS septillion times faster than the world's fastest existing supercomputer.

The study, led by the renowned Chinese quantum physicist Pan Jianwei, was published online in the journal Physical Review Letters on Monday Beijing Time.

******************

China achieves quantum computational advantage in two mainstream technical routes
Source: Xinhua| 2021-10-26 12:00:24|Editor: huaxia


Photo provided by the research team led by Pan Jianwei on Oct. 26, 2021 shows the quantum processor of "Zuchongzhi 2.1." (The research team led by Pan Jianwei/Handout via Xinhua)

HEFEI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team has successfully designed a 66-qubit programmable superconducting quantum computing system named "Zuchongzhi 2.1," significantly enhancing the quantum computational advantage.

The achievement marks that China has become the first country to achieve quantum computational advantage in two mainstream technical routes.

The study was led by renowned Chinese quantum physicist Pan Jianwei and was published online on Monday Beijing Time in the journal Physical Review Letters and Science Bulletin. ■

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1452809929706856458
 
Quantum Leap for Quantum Primacy
Barry C. Sanders
Institute for Quantum Science and Technology, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada

October 25, 2021• Physics 14, 147

Two experimental quantum computers tackle the most complex problems yet, suggesting an end to the debate on whether quantum “primacy”—the point at which a quantum computer outperforms the best possible classical computer—can be reached.

In a dramatic tour de force, teams led by Jian-Wei Pan at the University of Science and Technology of China have shown, in two separate studies, remarkable progress toward the demonstration of quantum primacy [1, 2]. Quantum primacy is the goal of showing that a programmable quantum computer solves a computational problem that is currently infeasible for nonquantum, or “classical,” computers [3]. Impressive recent experiments led to claims that this point has been reached [4], but they prompted debates on whether the demonstrated quantum computation was truly beyond the reach of existing classical computers. It has been suggested, for example, that these experiments didn’t involve a comparison with the best possible classical algorithms or implementations [5]. The two major results by the Pan group push experimental quantum computing to far larger problem sizes, making it much harder to find classical algorithms and classical computers that can keep up. The results take us further toward trusting claims that we have indeed reached the age of computational quantum primacy.

...

