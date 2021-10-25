Beidou2020
Chinese scientists develop new quantum computer with 113 detected photons
Xinhua
Photo provided by the research team led by Pan Jianwei on Oct. 26, 2021 shows part of an interferometer of "Jiuzhang 2.0," the new quantum computer prototype. (The research team led by Pan Jianwei/Handout via Xinhua)
HEFEI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have established a quantum computer prototype named "Jiuzhang 2.0" with 113 detected photons, achieving major breakthroughs in quantum computational speedup.
In the study, Gaussian boson sampling (GBS), a classical simulation algorithm, was used to provide a highly efficient way of demonstrating quantum computational speedup in solving some well-defined tasks.
With 113 detected photons, "Jiuzhang 2.0" can implement large-scale GBS septillion times faster than the world's fastest existing supercomputer.
The study, led by the renowned Chinese quantum physicist Pan Jianwei, was published online in the journal Physical Review Letters on Monday Beijing Time.
******************
China achieves quantum computational advantage in two mainstream technical routes
Source: Xinhua| 2021-10-26 12:00:24|Editor: huaxia
Photo provided by the research team led by Pan Jianwei on Oct. 26, 2021 shows the quantum processor of "Zuchongzhi 2.1." (The research team led by Pan Jianwei/Handout via Xinhua)
HEFEI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team has successfully designed a 66-qubit programmable superconducting quantum computing system named "Zuchongzhi 2.1," significantly enhancing the quantum computational advantage.
The achievement marks that China has become the first country to achieve quantum computational advantage in two mainstream technical routes.
The study was led by renowned Chinese quantum physicist Pan Jianwei and was published online on Monday Beijing Time in the journal Physical Review Letters and Science Bulletin. ■
