Chinese scientists create super monkeys by injecting brains with human DNA



The monkeys were subjected to MRI scans, and took memory tests requiring them to remember colours and shapes ( PA )



Researchers transferred a gene linked to brain development, called MCPH1, into rhesus monkey embryos.



Once they were born, the monkeys were found to have better memories, reaction times and processing abilities than their untouched peers.





The research was conducted by Dr Su’s team at the Kunming Institute of Zoology, in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and University of North Carolina in the US.





The authors explained that the rhesus monkey had been chosen because it is genetically closer to humans than rodents – which are normally used in testing – but still distant enough to reduce ethical concerns.





Other scientists and animal activists criticised the experiment.“You just go to the Planet of the Apes immediately in the popular imagination,” Jacqueline Glover, a University of Colorado bioethicist MIT Technology Review.“To humanise them is to cause harm. Where would they live and what would they do? Do not create a being that can’t have a meaningful life in any context,” she added.