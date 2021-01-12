What's new

Chinese scientists build unmanned amphibious aircraft

B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
6,155
-36
16,451
Country
China
Location
China
Chinese scientists build unmanned amphibious aircraft
Xinhua
Updated: April 21, 2021
1618971564299.png
Researchers from the Shanghai Jiaotong University develop an amphibious unmanned aerial vehicle, April 1, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

SHANGHAI -- Chinese scientists have developed an amphibious unmanned aerial vehicle that can take off and dive underwater.

Named after Nezha, a beloved Chinese mythological figure, the aircraft design features fixed wings on either side of the fuselage and rotors on the top. The rotor arms can be folded after the aircraft dives in the water and unfolded when it surfaces.

The aircraft was built by researchers from the Shanghai Jiaotong University after a five-year study, which was recently published in the international journal Ocean Engineering.

1618971564419.png
Researchers from the Shanghai Jiaotong University develop an amphibious unmanned aerial vehicle, April 1, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

The design integrates the concepts of underwater glider and unmanned aerial vehicle, enabling it to fly, hover in the air and land on the water and dive, said co-author Zeng Zheng, an associate researcher at the university's School of Oceanology.

"Conventional wisdom has it that no aircraft can make a flight and a dive simultaneously. We invented Nezha to break such a stereotype, allowing it to travel freely through air and water," Zeng said.

According to the researchers, the patented aircraft can work at a depth of 50 meters underwater, and it has a max load capacity of 5 kg. It was tested last year in Qiandao Lake, in East China's Zhejiang province, and it will undergo sea trials this year in the South China Sea.

Nezha can be widely used in maritime search and rescue as well as marine science and engineering, experts say.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

L
Chinese arsenal ships
Replies
0
Views
548
Last starfighter
L
beijingwalker
Bigger, faster, stronger: China’s ever-evolving military tech
Replies
2
Views
2K
Zarvan
Zarvan
C
Inside China's Secret Arsenal
Replies
1
Views
4K
ChinaToday
C
A
  • Locked
compare pakistan and china force
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
9K
mjnaushad
mjnaushad
Keysersoze
U.S. report on Chinese developments
Replies
9
Views
5K
tranquilium
tranquilium

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom