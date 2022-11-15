Chinese scientists build atom-sized ‘4-stroke’ quantum engine
- Researchers use lasers to increase or suppress an ion’s quantum characteristics and generate power at microscopic level
- The novel approach is outside mainstream quantum theory and divided scientific opinion during the peer-review submission process
- The researchers in China say there is still much work to do before a usable molecular motor will be available. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists say they have developed a quantum engine that uses a single atom as a motor and will one day be capable of driving nanorobots inside a human body.
By using a laser to precisely manipulate the state of a quantum ion, Professor Feng Mang from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Physics and Mathematics in Wuhan has overcome a barrier to running a power system at the microscopic scale.
