Chinese scientists build atom-sized ‘4-stroke’ quantum engine

  • Researchers use lasers to increase or suppress an ion’s quantum characteristics and generate power at microscopic level
  • The novel approach is outside mainstream quantum theory and divided scientific opinion during the peer-review submission process
  • 1668526201955.png
  • The researchers in China say there is still much work to do before a usable molecular motor will be available. Photo: Shutterstock

    Chinese scientists say they have developed a quantum engine that uses a single atom as a motor and will one day be capable of driving nanorobots inside a human body.
    By using a laser to precisely manipulate the state of a quantum ion, Professor Feng Mang from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Physics and Mathematics in Wuhan has overcome a barrier to running a power system at the microscopic scale.
  • https://www.scmp.com/news/china/sci...ists-build-atom-sized-4-stroke-quantum-engine

 

