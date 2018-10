A Chinese scientist working at a cancer research facility in the United States who was already facing charges for possession of child pornography has now been put under investigation for economic espionage, US broadcaster NBC News reported on Tuesday.Keping Xie, a 55-year-old researcher at the University of Texas in Houston, is the latest in a string of professionals and academics linked to China’s “Thousand Talents” programme to be investigated by US intelligence officials for spying on behalf of China.NBC News cited FBI officials as saying Xie was suspected of sharing advanced cancer research with Beijing, although a spokesman for the bureau refused to confirm an investigation was under way.He was investigated by federal police in January for suspected fraud, but during a search of his home officers found pornography on his computer, according to police in Houston.Chinese continue to portray themselves as an untrustworthy people.