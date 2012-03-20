beijingwalker
Chinese school food in a small town University in China, insanely cheap with huge diversity, rice and soups are for free
The foods are super super cheap in schools , because they are heavily susidized by the government.
The prices in the Chinese university canteen are insanely cheap and there are honestly more than 500 different food choices.
