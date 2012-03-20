What's new

Chinese school food in a small town University in China, insanely cheap with huge diversity

Chinese school food in a small town University in China, insanely cheap with huge diversity, rice and soups are for free

The prices in the Chinese university canteen are insanely cheap and there are honestly more than 500 different food choices.
The foods are super super cheap in schools , because they are heavily susidized by the government.
 
Nice where is the small town?
 
