Chinese scam that cheated 5 lakh Indians of Rs 150 crore busted

Jackdaws

Jan 20, 2010
Link -

Chinese scam that cheated 5 lakh Indians of Rs 150 crore busted | India News - Times of India

India News: In one of the biggest financial crackdowns by Delhi Police, an elaborate money laundering scam run by China-based entities has been busted. Two CAs, a
In one of the biggest financial crackdowns by Delhi Police, an elaborate money laundering scam run by China-based entities has been busted. Two CAs, a Tibetan woman and eight others have been arrested.


Around five lakh Indians have been duped of their “investment” and their sensitive data stolen through malicious “quick earning”

apps
running in the garb of an online multi-level marketing campaign. Over Rs 150 crore has been siphoned in just two months, according to police commissioner S N Shrivastava.


Rs 11 crores of has been blocked in various bank accounts and payment gateways and Rs 97 lakh cash recovered from a Gurgaon-based CA who formed over 110 companies for Chinese fraudsters.
 
Trango Towers

Oct 29, 2016
Loool scammers getting scammed...


Hello this is Kevin...can I have your pin code

No gupta...your name is not Kevin
 
redtom

Aug 2, 2020
International fraud two bases, one is India's English department telecom fraud, one is Taiwan's Chinese telecom fraud.I think we already know the answer to who has the greater ability to cheat.

Taiwan number one！！！ :rofl: :rofl: :rofl:
 
