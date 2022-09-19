Chinese Sanctions Benefitting Chinese As SMIC On Road To 5nm In 2025
Sep. 15, 2022
Summary
- China sanctions are aiding Chinese equipment companies as HoH growth is 4x greater than non-Chinese equipment companies.
- Sanctions have also proven ineffective as Chinese companies SMIC have reached the 7nm node and YTC is selling NAND chips to Apple.
- SMIC has been developing its 5nm node chips without embargoed EUV lithography since 2021 and will reach production in 2025.
- China added a massive 47,400 new chip-related businesses in 2021 after recording 23,100 in 2020.
