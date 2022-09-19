What's new

Chinese Sanctions Benefitting Chinese As SMIC On Road To 5nm In 2025

Sep. 15, 2022 4:40 PM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), KLACASMLF, MU, NINOF, NINOY, SMICY, SSNLF54 Comments

Summary

  • China sanctions are aiding Chinese equipment companies as HoH growth is 4x greater than non-Chinese equipment companies.
  • Sanctions have also proven ineffective as Chinese companies SMIC have reached the 7nm node and YTC is selling NAND chips to Apple.
  • SMIC has been developing its 5nm node chips without embargoed EUV lithography since 2021 and will reach production in 2025.
  • China added a massive 47,400 new chip-related businesses in 2021 after recording 23,100 in 2020.
5nm in 2025?

That's almost 10 years behind, assuming SMIC is finally able to produce 5nm chip.

After that, no progress as SMIC was unable to get EUV machine to move beyond 5nm production.
 

