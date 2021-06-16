What's new

[CHINESE & RUSSIAN ALLIANCE] CONFIRMED BY ROSCOSMOS ! SOYUZ SPACECRAFT WILL DOCKING WITH CHINESE SPACE STATION (CSS)

Confirmed by Head of Roscosmos (Russian Space Agency), Dmitry Rogozin at The Global Space Exploration Conference 2021 (GLEX 2021) ST. Petersburg, Russia Federation.

This is big news indeed 👍

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404843485899939841

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404842311805280261


Cannot wait to see Soyuz Spacecraft from Russia Docking with Chinese Space Station (CSS) :toast_sign:

Of course, those Cosmonauts will have a nice stay and comfortably doing scientific research onboard clean & tidy Chinese Space Station (CSS) Module. Doesn't like crampy ISS
 
Russia will build its own module to launch itself and connect it to China's space station.
 
