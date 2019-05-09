What's new

Chinese run illegal factories in Bangladesh creates risk

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,233
-5
10,720
Chinese run illegal factories in Bangladesh creates risk

Getty Images

Although there is no legal papers for operating this kind of illegal factories but they are not being touched by the govt administration, ET has learnt.

For the last seven years illegal factories have been established in Bangladesh for manufacturing batteries. These factories are run by Chinese businessmen.

By Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, ET Bureau
Jul 12, 2021, 11:58 AM IST

For the last seven years illegal factories have been established in Bangladesh for manufacturing batteries. These factories are run by Chinese businessmen.

Although there is no legal papers for operating this kind of illegal factories but they are not being touched by the govt administration, ET has learnt.

The news is about the Narayanganj Moukuli Bazar factory which was earlier a textile mill but for the last 4 years the factory is being used illegally for the manufacturing of battery. There is no signboard outside the factory and no body knows the name of the battery. The people in nearby area are aware that this factory belong to Chinese businessmen.

Local TV channel Ekkator TV reported some locals are working along side Chinese nationals in the factory responsible for massive pollution.

As Chinese nationals cannot purchase land in Bangladesh and influential person are helping Chinese nationals to set up factories.

There is no legal work permit available with the Chinese Nationals and all the factories are running illegally.

Meanwhile police in Bangladesh have arrested on murder charges the owner of a factory where at least 52 people died in last Friday’s massive fire, as it emerged that children as young as 11 had been working there.

www.google.com

Chinese run illegal factories in Bangladesh creates risk

For the last seven years illegal factories have been established in Bangladesh for manufacturing batteries. These factories are run by Chinese businessmen.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
16,808
1
26,519
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Black_cats said:
Chinese run illegal factories in Bangladesh creates risk

Getty Images

Although there is no legal papers for operating this kind of illegal factories but they are not being touched by the govt administration, ET has learnt.

For the last seven years illegal factories have been established in Bangladesh for manufacturing batteries. These factories are run by Chinese businessmen.

By Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, ET Bureau
Jul 12, 2021, 11:58 AM IST

For the last seven years illegal factories have been established in Bangladesh for manufacturing batteries. These factories are run by Chinese businessmen.

Although there is no legal papers for operating this kind of illegal factories but they are not being touched by the govt administration, ET has learnt.

The news is about the Narayanganj Moukuli Bazar factory which was earlier a textile mill but for the last 4 years the factory is being used illegally for the manufacturing of battery. There is no signboard outside the factory and no body knows the name of the battery. The people in nearby area are aware that this factory belong to Chinese businessmen.

Local TV channel Ekkator TV reported some locals are working along side Chinese nationals in the factory responsible for massive pollution.

As Chinese nationals cannot purchase land in Bangladesh and influential person are helping Chinese nationals to set up factories.

There is no legal work permit available with the Chinese Nationals and all the factories are running illegally.

Meanwhile police in Bangladesh have arrested on murder charges the owner of a factory where at least 52 people died in last Friday’s massive fire, as it emerged that children as young as 11 had been working there.

www.google.com

Chinese run illegal factories in Bangladesh creates risk

For the last seven years illegal factories have been established in Bangladesh for manufacturing batteries. These factories are run by Chinese businessmen.
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...
Can someone tell these Kolkata Sanghi a$$holes ( Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, Economic Times India) to stay the f*ck out of doing stories on Bangladesh and about Chinese investments here?

Who the hell asked them ??

If there is a risk, what is it to Sanghis? Look at doing illegal factory operations and child labor stories on your own Third World country. There's plenty of material available.

Dumb Sanghi idiots...
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
2,044
0
1,733
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Black_cats said:
Chinese run illegal factories in Bangladesh creates risk

Getty Images

Although there is no legal papers for operating this kind of illegal factories but they are not being touched by the govt administration, ET has learnt.

For the last seven years illegal factories have been established in Bangladesh for manufacturing batteries. These factories are run by Chinese businessmen.

By Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, ET Bureau
Jul 12, 2021, 11:58 AM IST

For the last seven years illegal factories have been established in Bangladesh for manufacturing batteries. These factories are run by Chinese businessmen.

Although there is no legal papers for operating this kind of illegal factories but they are not being touched by the govt administration, ET has learnt.

The news is about the Narayanganj Moukuli Bazar factory which was earlier a textile mill but for the last 4 years the factory is being used illegally for the manufacturing of battery. There is no signboard outside the factory and no body knows the name of the battery. The people in nearby area are aware that this factory belong to Chinese businessmen.

Local TV channel Ekkator TV reported some locals are working along side Chinese nationals in the factory responsible for massive pollution.

As Chinese nationals cannot purchase land in Bangladesh and influential person are helping Chinese nationals to set up factories.

There is no legal work permit available with the Chinese Nationals and all the factories are running illegally.

Meanwhile police in Bangladesh have arrested on murder charges the owner of a factory where at least 52 people died in last Friday’s massive fire, as it emerged that children as young as 11 had been working there.

www.google.com

Chinese run illegal factories in Bangladesh creates risk

For the last seven years illegal factories have been established in Bangladesh for manufacturing batteries. These factories are run by Chinese businessmen.
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...
The millisecond I saw it was written by an Indian and the news site was from India I knew it was BULL SH*T
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,460
-2
1,271
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
Bilal9 said:
Can someone tell these Kolkata Sanghi a$$holes ( Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, Economic Times India) to stay the f*ck out of doing stories on Bangladesh and about Chinese investments here?

Who the hell asked them ??

If there is a risk, what is it to Sanghis? Look at doing illegal factory operations and child labor stories on your own Third World country. There's plenty of material available.

Dumb Sanghi idiots...
Click to expand...

well india gdp per capita just fell behind bangladesh

indians always try to drag others down rather than improve themselves because they can’t do any better
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
ashok321
India-Pakistan: China Sets The Record Straighter
Replies
0
Views
514
ashok321
ashok321
asad71
An Indian's Analysis
2 3
Replies
40
Views
3K
Peshwa
Peshwa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom