Chinese run illegal factories in Bangladesh creates risk

Bilal9 said:



Who the hell asked them ??



If there is a risk, what is it to Sanghis? Look at doing illegal factory operations and child labor stories on your own Third World country. There's plenty of material available.



Dumb Sanghi idiots... Can someone tell these Kolkata Sanghi a$$holes ( Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury , Economic Times India) to stay the f*ck out of doing stories on Bangladesh and about Chinese investments here?Who the hell asked them ??If there is a risk, what is it to Sanghis? Look at doing illegal factory operations and child labor stories on your own Third World country. There's plenty of material available.Dumb Sanghi idiots... Click to expand...

well india gdp per capita just fell behind bangladeshindians always try to drag others down rather than improve themselves because they can’t do any better