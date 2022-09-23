Chinese researchers simulate hypersonic bombing in wind tunnel
- New device uses robotic arms to test an aircraft’s ability to unload cargo, such as a weapon or spacecraft, at extremely fast speeds
- Hypersonic planes require extensive wind tunnel testing to minimise risk of collision
Researchers in southwest China say they have developed the world’s most advanced system for testing an aircraft’s ability to unload a weapon or small spacecraft at extremely fast speeds, allowing them to test a prototype hypersonic bomber.
Since the 1960s, military scientists have used a device known as a captive trajectory system (CTS) during wind tunnel tests to study the cargo offloading ability of bombers and other military aircraft. The systems typically use a small crane to move the bomb or missile away from an aircraft to replicate the parting of two objects against strong currents in a wind tunnel.
A team led by Lin Jinzhou of the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre in Sichuan province said they have built a hypersonic CTS that uses two robotic arms to hold and tilt a prototype aircraft and its cargo, allowing them to pitch, rotate and roll in nearly all directions.