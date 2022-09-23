What's new

Chinese researchers simulate hypersonic bombing in wind tunnel

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,872
-4
16,441
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand

Chinese researchers simulate hypersonic bombing in wind tunnel​

  • New device uses robotic arms to test an aircraft’s ability to unload cargo, such as a weapon or spacecraft, at extremely fast speeds
  • Hypersonic planes require extensive wind tunnel testing to minimise risk of collision


Hypersonic flight creates air flow patterns that can increase the risk of a plane and its cargo colliding. Photo: Lin Jinzhou

Hypersonic flight creates air flow patterns that can increase the risk of a plane and its cargo colliding. Photo:

Lin Jinzhou

Researchers in southwest China say they have developed the world’s most advanced system for testing an aircraft’s ability to unload a weapon or small spacecraft at extremely fast speeds, allowing them to test a prototype hypersonic bomber.
Since the 1960s, military scientists have used a device known as a captive trajectory system (CTS) during wind tunnel tests to study the cargo offloading ability of bombers and other military aircraft. The systems typically use a small crane to move the bomb or missile away from an aircraft to replicate the parting of two objects against strong currents in a wind tunnel.
A team led by Lin Jinzhou of the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre in Sichuan province said they have built a hypersonic CTS that uses two robotic arms to hold and tilt a prototype aircraft and its cargo, allowing them to pitch, rotate and roll in nearly all directions.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

onebyone
China’s record-breaking wind tunnel goes Mach 33 thanks to Australian invention
Replies
6
Views
332
Beast
B
onebyone
China’s new wind tunnel for hypersonic testing is too powerful for the electricity grid: scientists
Replies
0
Views
351
onebyone
onebyone
B
China's new wind tunnel ready to shape development of hypersonic weapons, equipment
Replies
0
Views
390
Beidou2020
B
beijingwalker
China announces completion of hypersonic wind tunnel, key in China’s race for hypersonic weapon supremacy
Replies
2
Views
584
Daniel808
Daniel808
B
China's Mach 30 wind tunnel expected to be completed in 2022, help develop aerospace, hypersonic aircraft
Replies
0
Views
432
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom