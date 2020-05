Peking Uni-led research team in China might pave way for potent COVID-19 treatment to stop pandemic

Such a drug would hopefully be able to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, in case the vaccine isn't available soon

who is hopeful that an effective drug will come out this winter.

"The virus has no borders, neither does research, nor does humanity. Humanity is above all. If proven to be successful we want the drug to serve the world," Xie said