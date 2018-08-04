Chinese researcher charged with theft of trade secrets arrested in US - Republic World A Chinese researcher at the University of Virginia was arrested in the US on charges of stealing trade secrets when he attempted to board a flight to China

"Haizhou Hu, a Chinese national conducting research at the University of Virginia, was arrested today and charged via criminal complaint with a pair of federal crimes just days after he attempted to board a flight to China. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Richmond Division announced the arrest," it said. Click to expand...

'Possessed unauthorised software code'

"A routine screening conducted by authorities revealed that Haizhou Hu was alleged to be in possession of bio-inspired research simulation software code that he was not authorized to possess, and which represented the result of years of research and resources in its development by members of the University of Virginia academic community," the Justice Department added. Click to expand...

A Chinese national, a researcher at the University of Virginia, was arrested by the US authorities on charges of stealing trade secrets when he attempted to board a flight to China. Haizhou Hu, 34, was allegedly accessing a computer without authorization to obtain information from a protected computer and steal trade secrets, the US Justice Department said in a release.Ties between the US and China have worsened in the past couple of months as the two have locked horns over a score of issues.As per court documents, investigators first became aware of Haizhou Hu on August 25, when he attempted to board a flight to China at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. He is conducting research, studying bio-mimics and fluid dynamics at the University of Virginia.Recently, the US had ordered China to close its Consulate General in Houston, Texas, over allegations that it was involved for years in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the country. In retaliation, China ordered the US to close its Consulate General in Chengdu.