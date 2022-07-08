What's new

Chinese Reporter Cries during Live Broadcast Covering Attack on Shinzo Abe

Reporter Zeng Ying is accused of being unpatriotic after she was holding back tears on air during an interview on the Shinzo Abe attack.
Reporter Zeng Ying is accused of being unpatriotic after she was holding back tears on air during an interview on the Shinzo Abe attack.

News about the attack on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who passed away shortly after, is dominating international headlines today and is also the number one topic on Chinese social media on July 8. Among the various related topics that are being discussed on Weibo, there is also the topic regarding the moment a Chinese reporter was fighting to hold back tears during a live broadcast about the attack on Shinzo Abe. While talking about the former Prime Minister’s political career, the reporter, who works for the Chinese media outlet The Paper (澎湃), is trying to hold back tears, her voice trembling.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545386635008921600
 

