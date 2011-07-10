What's new

Chinese report Russian new generation surface combatants Gorshkov frigates and Thunderous corvettes

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

fatman17
S-2 - Options for the Pakistan Navy
2
Replies
23
Views
9K
Aamir Hussain
Aamir Hussain
fatman17
Getting in step: India country briefing
Replies
1
Views
3K
KENT
KENT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom