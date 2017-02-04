Chinese remarks aggressive, unfortunate, unexpected: FM
Diplomatic Correspondent | Published: 16:06, May 11,2021
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said that remarks of the Chinese ambassador in Dhaka with mentions of likelihood of substantial damage to bilateral relations was unfortunate and aggressive.
‘Usually China does not poke its nose in matters of other countries. We have heard no one speaking in an aggressive manner like this. It is unfortunate,’ the minister said replying to a question on recent remarks made by Chinese ambassador Li Jiming.
Chinese ambassador Li Jiming on Monday said that Bangladesh’s engagement in the US-led Indo-Pacific strategy would substantially damage Dhaka’s relations with Beijing.
Replying to a question on the recent visit of the Chinese defence minister to Dhaka, Li Jiming said on Monday that it was not a good idea for Bangladesh to participate in a small club. Any form of participation for Bangladesh in this small group may substantially damage relations with China.
The ambassador said this at a programme on Bangladesh-China relations with Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh held virtually.
Expressing his astonishment about the intensity of the statement made by the ambassador, the foreign minister said, ‘someone is talking loudly about what we would do or not! We’ll do whatever we think essential for betterment of the country.’ Bangladesh has not expected such behaviour from China, Momen added.
In a meeting with president Abdul Hamid on April 27 in Dhaka, Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe emphasised the need for Bangladesh to take joint efforts against the formation of a military alliance led by the United States on maintaining ‘hegemony’ in South Asia.
‘To jointly maintain regional peace and stability, the two sides [Bangladesh and China] should make joint efforts against powers outside the region setting up military alliance in South Asia and practising hegemonism,’ General Wei said, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua.
President Hamid avoided saying anything about the matters involving IPS issues, according to Bangladesh government officials.