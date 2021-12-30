Chinese regime replaces soldiers in Tibet with an army of gun-toting robots

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 9,783
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
According to reports this week, the Chinese communist regime has sent dozens of robots equipped with firearms to replace hundreds of its army soldiers severely affected by the extreme cold conditions prevailing in the high mountains bordering India.
According to a report in India’s Times Now News, more than half of the robot vehicles made available by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are headed for Ladakh. China is clashing with the Indian army over a disputed border in this region.
The dozens of unmanned vehicles being deployed by the regime in the region are capable of carrying both supplies and light machine gun-type weapons that are operated wirelessly.
According to Indian media, at least 88 robots called Sharp Claws were sent in this first instance, of which 38 were immediately directed to the border area of significant conflict.
Some 120 Mule-200 model robot tanks have also been sent to Tibet, with most of them deployed in the border area.
In addition to the unmanned devices, the CCP reinforced the area with at least 70 VP-72 type armored vehicles and more than 150 all-terrain vehicles capable of carrying several soldiers, armaments or supplies of all kinds.
Previously, the communist propaganda apparatus had boasted about the latest technology equipment such as exoskeletons with which the soldiers sent to the conflict zone were equipped to be protected from extreme temperatures, windstorms and snow while facilitating the transport of heavy loads.
“This type of exoskeleton suit is particularly effective in missions such as supply delivery, patrol and sentry duty,” communist propaganda media reported in December 2020.
This suit is ideal for performing work at considerable altitudes where people can suffer muscle weakness from lack of oxygen, compounded by the mountain cold. Such is the case of border troops who must perform their tasks at altitudes of more than 5,000 meters.
However, the suits were not as effective as the CCP army first thought. The soldiers suffered from the harsh consequences of the high mountains anyway. So the authorities decided to replace them with dozens of dangerous robots that have aroused alarm in the international community.
China and India have fought an on-and-off conflict in their border region for decades along what is known as the “line of control.”
The region is extremely dry, remote and inhospitable, has little practical value yet carries a heavy symbolic significance of power for both countries as they seek to manifest their power and dominance.
Tensions have been high for several years, but escalated in January 2020 when Indian media reported an armed clash between Indian and Chinese troops, following an unsuccessful attempt by the CCP to violate the boundaries established on the Sikkim border.
It was reported that Chinese soldiers attempted to cross the border, but were challenged by Indian soldiers, who successfully stopped the advance of the red army after a violent confrontation, which left at least 20 Chinese soldiers injured and a strong tension between the governments of both countries.
Chinese regime replaces soldiers in Tibet with an army of gun-toting robots
According to reports this week, the Chinese communist regime has sent dozens of robots equipped wit...
m.thebl.com