Chinese Radars

Microwave photonic-based radar make stealth aircraft be naked

Microwave photonic radar prototype to achieve rapid imaging of random targets in the air.The latest news,In early May 2017, a news report, the high precision microwave photon imaging radar in 14 research and development success, in June 13th, the Chinese Academy of Sciences Research Website disclosure, CLP 14 has developed China's first high precision microwave photon imaging radar and imaging test by non cooperative target field, at first a microwave photon radar image, the image resolution is 30 times higher than similar international radar, and will continue to enhance the resolution of a number of potential level.Microwave photon radar random target to Boeing 737 aircraft detection imaging reports disclosed, image drawing speed is very fast, and imaging can identify engine tail flap track and the number of aircraft details.Microwave photonic radar imaging patterns can identify, such as the engine,tail, flap, rail and other aircraft details.From the above report to the analysis above, China's first high precision microwave photon radar is 30 times higher than that of similar international radar resolution, only some large parts of the aircraft's details respectively, the similar estimation of radar imaging is just a dot.In high precision microwave photon radar 14 can work all-weather and penetrating, after breaking through the imaging accuracy, slow processing speed and poor real-time difficulties, you can quickly identify the target of fine structure and characteristics, which not only can be used in the real-time identification of combat platform for small target also, it can provide accurate environmental information for unmanned intelligent equipment.This means thatAt present, the world's so-called stealth aircraft are not microwave, photon, radar stealth. As China's independent research and development of J-20, American B-2, F-22, F-35,The emergence of a new generation of radar, the era of the fifth generation fighter system may end early. The sixth generation will probably no longer boast what stealth capabilities are, but it will speed up, and hypersonic vehicles are coming.The United States X series hypersonic vehicle research and development is still in the forefront of the world, China also has mysterious Wu-14 project, and recent news also revealed that China hypersonic engine research and development success.The most sad reminder may be that Russia, the fifth generation fighter T-50 has not yet delivered, the era of the five generation aircraft will soon be faced with an end. Yes, there are two, five generation aircraft in India may also have an impact, but it should not be big, immediately announced the development of the sixth generation of fighters, for India, there is no difficulty.