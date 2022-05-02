Chinese radar ‘is watching missile threats from Korean peninsula and Japan’
- A military source confirms that the large phased array radar in Shandong has been in use for some time
- Satellite images suggest that it was built some time after November 2019
Kristin Huang
Published: 6:00am, 2 May, 2022
A large radar in eastern China that was captured on a satellite camera is intended to monitor missile activity in northeast Asia, a Chinese military source has confirmed.
An image of the radar was taken by commercial satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies in February and published on Google Earth.
The picture’s geolocation information shows it is on a mountain top in Yiyuan county in Shandong, an eastern province that faces the Korean peninsula across the Yellow Sea.
The satellite pictures show that the radar is pointing towards the northeast and was built sometime after November 2019.
“This is a large phased array radar that has been used to monitor missile threats from North Korea, South Korea and Japan,” the source said. They said the radar had been in use for some time, but did not disclose when it was built or started operating.
Phased array radars are an integral part of China’s missile warning and space tracking network.
They are computer-controlled systems that scan the horizon with waves of radio beams without needing to rotate the antenna and can be used to track multiple targets over a long range.
The new radar is built next to one that
faces south and can monitor missile activities from Taiwan. The US website Defence News said that Google Earth images suggested the older radar had been built around 2013 or 2014.
The February 2022 image shows that a new radar panel was added to the system. Photo: Maxar Technologies/Google Earth
China started working on phased array radar systems back in the 1970s, and the nation has invested considerably in advancing its strategic situational awareness as part of its sweeping military modernisation programme.
The disclosure comes at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula following the latest North Korean missile tests.
In late March, Pyongyang tested an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time since 2017, and state media has previously reported that the country has conducted three hypersonic missile tests.
In response, Japan is planning to upgrade and extend the range of its cruise missiles so they can hit targets 1,000km (600 miles) away. Nikkei has reported that it aims to deploy the missiles by the second half of the decade