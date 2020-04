Chinese provinces provided Xinjiang billions in aid funds in 2019

URUMQI (Xinhua): Nineteen Chinese provinces and municipalities provided more than 18.8 billion yuan (about US$2.7bil) of aid funds in 2019 to Northwest Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.



Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the regional government, said in his government work report delivered on Monday (Jan 6) at the third session of the 13th People's Congress of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that last year 1,935 aid projects had been undertaken by the provinces and municipalities to contribute to the region's poverty alleviation, people's wellbeing and economic development.





China has been implementing the "pairing assistance" programme in Xinjiang since 1997, channeling financial support to Xinjiang from other regions of the country and sending cadres and professionals to work there.





Over the past nine years, Xinjiang has received a total investment of nearly 120 billion yuan. - Xinhua