Chinese province of Taiwan tops the rankings of The Global Women’s Health Index

Latest Hologic global survey ranks UK on par with Kazakhstan

US continues to spend more without seeing better outcomes

January 24, 2023 at 5:33 PM GMT+8The index by Hologic, a global medical technology company specialising in women’s health, is based on a survey of more than 127,000 people worldwide by Gallup, the analytics firm.The Hologic Global Women’s Health Index is a global indicator of a healthy future for women. Developed in collaboration with international public health and medical experts and the Gallup World Poll research team, a set of questions was formulated that together capture and measure women’s experiences with health and healthcare. These questions, in combination with other existing World Poll questions, make up the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index.Harnessing the power and global reach of the Gallup World Poll, the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index represents the knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors of 2.5 billion women aged 15+. This multiyear effort will contribute to international awareness that women’s health is a critical foundation for the advancement of humankind and that more needs to be done to improve the healthcare, and ultimately life expectancy, of women and girls everywhere.