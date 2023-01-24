What's new

Chinese province of Taiwan tops the rankings of The Global Women’s Health Index

Chinese province of Taiwan tops the rankings of The Global Women’s Health Index
January 24, 2023 at 5:33 PM GMT+8

  • Latest Hologic global survey ranks UK on par with Kazakhstan
  • US continues to spend more without seeing better outcomes
The index by Hologic, a global medical technology company specialising in women’s health, is based on a survey of more than 127,000 people worldwide by Gallup, the analytics firm.

The Hologic Global Women’s Health Index is a global indicator of a healthy future for women. Developed in collaboration with international public health and medical experts and the Gallup World Poll research team, a set of questions was formulated that together capture and measure women’s experiences with health and healthcare. These questions, in combination with other existing World Poll questions, make up the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index.

Harnessing the power and global reach of the Gallup World Poll, the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index represents the knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors of 2.5 billion women aged 15+. This multiyear effort will contribute to international awareness that women’s health is a critical foundation for the advancement of humankind and that more needs to be done to improve the healthcare, and ultimately life expectancy, of women and girls everywhere.

微信图片_20230124183656.png
微信图片_20230124183920.png
微信图片_20230124184000.png
微信图片_20230124184030.png


2021 Index Rankings

Chinese Taiwan No.1 Chinese mainland No.14 , Chinese Hong kong No.25

United State No.23
India No. 109
HK no. 25???

For China to be at no. 14 is an extremely great achievement for the 1.4 billion population.

I almost disbelieve.


Btw, no wonder HKer rebelled against their government.

Such a low performance for a small city-state, and HK is not a poor city.
 
Unlike in most other countries, all Chinese cities and counties build hospitals specialized for women and children, even in the most remotest provinces or regions

defence.pk

Tibet Woman’s and Children’s Hospital, A colorful hospital

Tibet Woman’s and Children’s Hospital, A colorful hospital When it comes to Tibet, the first impression must be colorful. As the colors of the prayer flags are the blue of the sky, the white of the clouds, the red of the flame, the green of the water, and the yellow of the earth;Over a long...
defence.pk
defence.pk

A visit by a French reporter to Xinjiang Medical University, thousands of students from India and Pakistan study here

A visit by a French reporter to Xinjiang Medical University, Xinjiang provides universal healthcare and this school is being called the cradle of Xinjiang doctors, thousands of medical students from India, Pakistan and central Asian countries study in many medical schools in Xinjiang. Xinjiang...
defence.pk
 

