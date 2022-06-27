What's new

Chinese prototype a precursor to hypersonic passenger travel anywhere in the world in 2 hours, says team

Chinese prototype a precursor to hypersonic passenger travel anywhere in the world in 2 hours, says team​

  • Completion of all test flights by 2025 will allow the development of a passenger aircraft that can travel more than 6,000km at Mach 6: researchers
  • Challenges for the project include devising a way to slow and land during an emergency as well as commercial viability
A small prototype hypersonic aircraft for civilian use has finished the first stage of testing in China, say scientists involved in the project, bringing the project a step closer to developing a passenger aircraft that can travel six times the speed of sound.
The Nanqiang No 1 unmanned aircraft weighs just 500kg (1,100 pounds) but it can reach five times the speed of sound, or faster, according to the team.
The researchers have squeezed into its small body three different types of power systems, a design some experts thought would never work.


 

