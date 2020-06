Chinese proposal to Bangladesh for sister-city alliance

China offered to provide technical and financial support to Bangladesh to curb the Covid-19 disease, dengue and similar pandemics if Bangladesh agreed on its proposal.



Developing cultural linkages at the local level has been an important motivation of China behind promoting the sister-city alliances.



China has offered to invest around $24 billions in Bangladesh, which is one of the highest assistance promised to a country under BRI. A large portion of the committed assistance will be in the form of credit.



Despite the presence of trade imbalance with China, the issue is hardly highlighted and recognised as a problem in the bilateral relations.



Rising influence will make China assertive and will be dictating terms of policies in the country including in internal affairs.