Pakistan

"f*cking stan' is no good, including beloved brother country Pakistan.

Well folks I am still very fond of China and its relationship with Pakistan. But today I came across this video.Yes it's from Werleman and he does criticise China a lot, but the content is quite clear. The professor is leading a lecture and Q & A about the situation in Zinjiang. He comes to the topic of Muslim nations and begins to list them from 0.28 onwards. He names Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and. He then proceeds to say that anything withNow if these were the view of a ordinary individual I wouldn't concerned but this man is a doctoral supervisor at Zhejiang University, attached to the department of engineering and has influence. .Please see here;He's influential and has such views, which he then propagates to his audience. I hope our Chinese members can put this man right, and I worry just how wide spread such a view like this, especially when you take into account his status.