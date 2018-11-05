Chinese president’s visit to Pakistan cancelled

September 4, 2020RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Thursday said the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan had been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.Both the governments were working to finalise the new date of the visit, which would be announced soon, he said while talking to the media here at the Giga Mall.He said President Xi Jinping would visit Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which the later extended during his visit to China.Expressing satisfaction over the progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the envoy hoped that the bilateral partnership between the two friendly countries would further strengthen in future as the Chinese business community also wanted to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture sector along with other fields. He said the two countries were aware of the dangers to the economic corridor, and they would together overcome them.“We will not allow the enemies to succeed in their nefarious designs and CPEC projects will continue despite the challenge of COVID-19 on both sides.” The steps being taken by both the countries to address the challenges were commendable, he added.Ambassador Yao Jing visited Giga Mall World Trade Center where he was warmly welcomed by President Giga Group Haji Muhammad Amin Giga Pardesi, Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooqi, and Najeeb Amin here on Thursday.A briefing was given regarding the achievements of Giga Group and the new upcoming projects in the field of business and agriculture that will make a great impact in the journey of prosperous Pakistan.The Chinese ambassador has strongly appreciated Giga group of companies which is working for the betterment of Pakistan. There is healthy environment here in Pakistan for foreign business community, Chinese ambassador claimed.Yao Jing appreciated the achievements of the Giga Group and promised for his contribution on behalf of People’s Republic of China.Besides that a formal presentation on projects of Saylani Welfare Trust International was also given to Chinese ambassador on the occasion.The main purpose of the meeting was the overall discussion about different business opportunities with Chinese business investors’ collaborations and Giga group of companies.