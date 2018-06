CGTN2018-06-08Chinese President Xi Jinping presented the first-ever Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.Xi congratulated Putin on winning the first Friendship Medal, and also expressed his respect and admiration for Putin's contribution and efforts to building a peaceful world.CGTN PhotoXi also said he hoped the two countries would continue to uphold the spirit of good-neighborly friendship and cooperation.Russian President Vladimir Putin is in China for a state visit. He will also attend the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit from June 9 to 10.