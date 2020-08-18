/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan soon

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Sulman Badshah, Aug 18, 2020 at 11:24 PM.

  1. Aug 18, 2020 at 11:24 PM #1
    Sulman Badshah

    Sulman Badshah STAFF

    Messages:
    3,843
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2014
    Ratings:
    +26 / 8,623 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  2. Aug 18, 2020 at 11:51 PM #2
    Taimoor Khan

    Taimoor Khan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,565
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2016
    Ratings:
    +11 / 15,026 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    A new world order is emerging, where you have been offered seat at the board of governors, where you can make decisions for the world.

    Other is the old world order, where the Anglo Saxon/zionist top on the food chain, passing the crumbs to Arabs, who then pass it on Pakistan.

    Easy choice to make.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 18, 2020 at 11:56 PM #3
    EpiiC

    EpiiC FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,099
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 355 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Lol, Pakistan has no role in this world order as of now... Country that has little to no economy is not respected. First development then come geopolitics .
     
  4. Aug 19, 2020 at 12:05 AM #4
    Taimoor Khan

    Taimoor Khan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,565
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2016
    Ratings:
    +11 / 15,026 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom

    We are following China model or trajectory. First build the danda, secure yourself, then economy. Danda is ready and strong. Economy will follow.

    Chinese lead new world order is not going to get far without Pakistan. You have seat at the board of governors by default.

    Else, keep on living on crumbs that are trickling down to you in Bush's world order.
     
  5. Aug 19, 2020 at 12:20 AM #5
    Pakistan Ka Beta

    Pakistan Ka Beta FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,078
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2019
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,763 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Video is few days old , Visit is confirmed now .
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 9 (Users: 3, Guests: 6)
  1. Pakstallion ,
  2. Dr. Strangelove