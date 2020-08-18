Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan soon

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Sulman Badshah, Aug 18, 2020 at 11:24 PM.
A new world order is emerging, where you have been offered seat at the board of governors, where you can make decisions for the world.
Other is the old world order, where the Anglo Saxon/zionist top on the food chain, passing the crumbs to Arabs, who then pass it on Pakistan.
Easy choice to make.
Lol, Pakistan has no role in this world order as of now... Country that has little to no economy is not respected. First development then come geopolitics .
We are following China model or trajectory. First build the danda, secure yourself, then economy. Danda is ready and strong. Economy will follow.
Chinese lead new world order is not going to get far without Pakistan. You have seat at the board of governors by default.
Else, keep on living on crumbs that are trickling down to you in Bush's world order.
Video is few days old , Visit is confirmed now .