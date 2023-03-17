Chinese president to pay state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22
Updated 18:46, 17-Mar-2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced in a statement on Friday.
President Xi's visit will be a trip of friendship, cooperation and peace, said Wang Wenbin, another spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a regular press briefing.
In response to a question by China Media Group about the visit's arrangement, Wang said Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views with Putin on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern so as to promote strategic collaboration and practical cooperation between the two countries and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations.
Noting that the two leaders have maintained close contacts in recent years, Wang said the presidents have guided the sustained, sound and stable development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.
