Chinese president meets senior Vietnamese official - Xinhua

Chinese president meets senior Vietnamese official

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R), also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, meets with Tran Quoc Vuong, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)