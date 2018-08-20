Chinese premier discusses bilateral ties with Pakistani PM over phone - Xinhua

Chinese premier discusses bilateral ties with Pakistani PM over phone Source: Xinhua| 2018-08-20 21:30:05|Editor: Chengcheng BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on bilateral ties on Monday. Li congratulated Imran Khan for taking office as Pakistani prime minister. The two countries have enjoyed a strong strategic cooperative partnership and bilateral ties withstood the test of time, including a changing international scene, Li said, adding that the two sides always treat each other on equal footing and support each other. Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a successful visit to Pakistan in 2015, which greatly promoted the development of the bilateral ties, Li said. China will continue to firmly support Pakistan's efforts to preserve its national security, stability and development, Li said. China is willing to work with Pakistan to conduct close high-level contacts, deepen pragmatic cooperation, enhance coordination on major international and regional issues, promote common development and make contributions to regional peace and prosperity, Li added. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a landmark project in bilateral cooperation in the new era, Li noted, adding that China appreciates the prime minister's remarks on firmly supporting its construction, and hopes that the two sides will work out plans for its development. China also appreciates Pakistan's great efforts in safeguarding the corridor's construction and believes that Pakistan will continue to take measures to guarantee the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in the country as well as cooperation projects, Li said. China is willing to strengthen cooperation in various fields with Pakistan, import more competitive and high-quality products from Pakistan and facilitate a balanced development of trade in order to bring more benefits to the two peoples, Li added. For his part, Imran Khan said the Pakistani people have a profound friendship with the Chinese people. China always stood on the Pakistani side when Pakistan was at its most difficult moments, he said, adding that the new Pakistani government is willing to forge stronger relations than ever with the Chinese side. The Pakistan-China Economic Corridor brings new development opportunities for Pakistan, and the country will continue to promote its construction and take the most strictest precautions to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and projects, he said. Source:http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-08/20/c_137405206.htm