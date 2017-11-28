What's new

Chinese premier calls for advancing China-CEEC 16+1 cooperation

Chinese premier calls for advancing China-CEEC 16+1 cooperation
Source: Xinhua| 2017-11-27 23:52:58






Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the seventh China and the Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) Economic and Trade Forum in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 27, 2017. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BUDAPEST, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday called for advancing cooperation between China and 16 Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), also known as the 16+1 cooperation.

As an important part of and a helpful complement to China-Europe ties, 16+1 cooperation has promoted the development of China-Europe relations, Li said in a keynote speech to the seventh China-CEEC Economic and Trade Forum held in the Hungarian capital city of Budapest.

The premier called for docking the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative with the development strategies of the CEEC and taking the lead in implementing the results of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Central and Eastern Europe.

Speaking to over 1,000 entrepreneurs from China and the CEEC at the opening ceremony of the forum, Li also demanded efforts to accelerate the building of connectivity projects such as the Hungary-Serbia railway and promote the healthy development of China-Europe freight train services.

Production capacity is also an area where the two sides should expand cooperation, said Li, calling for jointly building economic and trade cooperation zones and creating an industrial chain, value chain and logistics chain featuring closer integration, stronger drive and wider benefit.

Li also called upon the two sides to boost trade and investment liberalization and facilitation by strengthening customs cooperation and speeding up logistics, and to promote cooperation in the fields of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Chinese premier urged the two sides to expand financing channels to support China-CEEC cooperation.

In the speech, Li announced the establishment of China-CEEC Inter-Bank Association and the second phase of China-Central and Eastern Europe Investment Cooperation Fund.

The China Development Bank will provide an equivalent amount of 2 billion euros (2.4 billion U.S. dollars) as development-oriented financial cooperation loans for the inter-bank association, Li said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese premier said the second phase of the investment cooperation fund that totaled 1 billion dollars will be mainly invested in Central and Eastern Europe.

China supports commercial and development financial institutions to provide finance for bilateral cooperation projects and supports the two sides to conduct renminbi-denominated financing business for their cooperation projects, Li said.

China's economy has been transformed from a phase of high-speed growth to high-quality development, and this will surely create opportunities for all countries in the world including the CEEC in terms of bigger market, stronger growth, more investment and cooperation, Li said.

On his part, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said 16+1 cooperation has covered economy and trade, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in the past five years, which not only benefited the CEEC's development, but also became an effective mechanism and integral part of Europe-China mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation.

In the context of a changing world political order and economic landscape, 16 Central and Eastern European countries are willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China and take this as the opportunity for development, in line with the spirit of equal treatment and mutual respect, Orban said.

Orban also said the CEEC will actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and create better environment for Chinese companies investing and developing in Central and Eastern Europe.

Li arrived in Budapest on Sunday for an official visit to Hungary and for the sixth meeting of heads of government of China and 16 Central and Eastern European countries.

During his stay in Hungary, Li will hold bilateral meetings with CEEC leaders and work with them to outline future cooperation. He will also witness the signing of a series of cooperation documents and celebrate the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the 16+1 cooperation.

KEY WORDS:China
 
www.yicaiglobal.com

China’s Trade With Central, Eastern Europe Exceeded USD100 Billion for First Time in 2020

www.yicaiglobal.com


(Yicai Global) Feb. 8 -- China’s trade with Central and Eastern European countries surpassed USD100 billion for the first time ever last year as cooperation has increased quickly due to the welcoming business environment, better connectivity, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

China's trade volume with 17 Central and Eastern European countries totaled USD103.5 billion last year, up by 8.4 percent from 2019, rising faster than the Asian country's global figure, Gao Feng, commerce ministry’s spokesperson, said at a press conference on Feb. 4.

The CEE tally has been climbing by 8 percent on average every year since 2012 when China launched its 17+1 initiative in 2012 to increase cooperation with the countries between it and Western Europe. That number is more than twice the growth rate of China's trade with the European Union.

China's 17+1 Initiative

The 17+1 initiative has become the most important cooperation mechanism for China and the 17 nations since 2012, Shi Zhiqin, international relations professor at Tsinghua University, told Yicai Global.

The platform covers numerous countries with diversified industrial and agricultural products, effectively integrating resources in the region, to fully meet Chinese consumers' needs, Shi added.

China and Europe have been expanding their logistics networks in recent years to facilitate trade, said Shi. Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, and Slovakia have become important stops along the China-Europe Railway Express, the professor added.

But there is still room for growth. China’s foreign direct investment in Europe jumped nearly 60 percent in 2019, presenting the fastest growth rate for China globally, according to the commerce ministry. But FDI into the 17 Central and Eastern European countries made up less than 3 percent of the total.

CEE nations' economies have been expanding strongly since the EU recovered from the 2008 financial crisis, according to Shi. But they lack domestic funds so their demand for Chinese capital has increased, Shi added.

China's FDI in CEE in the fields of energy, minerals, infrastructure, logistics, auto parts, and finance totaled USD3.1 billion by Dec. 31, 2020. Meanwhile, the 17 countries splurged USD1.7 billion on FDI into China.

Green Energy Could Fuel New Deals

Cooperation, particularly in the field of new energy, is likely to continue, said Shi.

Late last year, the EU decided to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 from 1990. But CEE nations, such as Poland and the Czech Republic, have been slow to propose their plans to reduce coal burning as they are worried about the high economic costs of such a shift, Qin Yan, chief carbon analyst at Refinitiv, told Yicai Global.

CEE countries’ attitudes and efforts are crucial to the implementation of the emission reduction plan and the China-Europe energy cooperation, Qin added.

Editor: Emmi Laine, Xiao Yi
 
Similar threads

