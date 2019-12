China's 'Bonnie and Clyde' caught: Notorious murderer on the run is spotted by facial-recognition cameras before being arrested - 20 years after her partner and lover was executed by a firing squad

A notorious suspected murderer who was on the run for 20 years has been arrested by Chinese police after officers used artificial intelligence to hunt her down.Lao Rongzhi, 45, and her late boyfriend have been billed as the Chinese 'Bonnie and Clyde'. The couple were accused of robbing and killing seven people in various cities in the 1990s.Her ex-partner, Fa Ziying, was caught by police during a dramatic raid in 1999 and then executed by a firing squad; while Ms Lao remained in hiding until she was caught last week owing to facial-recognition monitors.