What's new

Chinese police announce punishment for fan who invaded pitch to hug Messi

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,206
-57
99,270
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese police announce punishment for fan who invaded pitch to hug Messi​

Published
on June 18, 2023
By Don Silas


Chinese police have announced a punishment for the 18-year-old fan who invaded the pitch to hug Lionel Messi during Argentina’s 2-0 win against Australia in a recent international friendly played in Beijing.

The police handed the Chinese fan a 12-month stadium ban.

DAILY POST recalls that Messi scored during the win against Australia.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored the opener with a spectacular curler from outside the box within two minutes of the game.

The fan, who not only met Messi but also managed to meet Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, will now be facing a hefty punishment for his actions.

According to the statement issued by the police (via MARCA), “The Chaoyang District Public Security Bureau placed him in administrative detention according to the law, identifying the 18-year-old, surnamed Di, who will not be allowed to enter a stadium for the next 12 months.”

dailypost.ng

Chinese police announce punishment for fan who invaded pitch to hug Messi

Chinese police have announced a punishment for the 18-year-old fan who invaded the pitch to hug Lionel Messi during Argentina's 2-0 win against Australia
dailypost.ng dailypost.ng
 
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,994
-1
1,006
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
To be fair, he deserves it.
It's cool and all, but if suddenly some crazy guy decides to do it with a knife, it's gonna turn into an international moment.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
‘At the peak of humanity’: Chinese climbers who give up Everest quest metres away from summit to save comatose mountaineer are praised
Replies
10
Views
476
nahtanbob
N
aziqbal
Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests
Replies
0
Views
154
aziqbal
aziqbal
F-22Raptor
US arrests two for setting up Chinese 'secret police station' in New York
Replies
0
Views
197
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Zsari
Chinese 'spy' who tried to defect to Australia is facing deportation
Replies
1
Views
264
Al_Muhannad
Al_Muhannad
aziqbal
Chinese journalist arrested on charges of espionage
Replies
1
Views
175
Zsari
Zsari

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom