Chinese PLA soldier captured by Indian security forces in Ladakh’s Chumar-Demchok area

A Chinese Army soldier has been captured by the Indian security forces in Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh. Sources said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier may have crossed over into the Indian territory inadvertently and is likely to be sent back as per established protocol."Chinese soldier apprehended by security forces in Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh. He might have entered Indian territory inadvertently. He will be returned to Chinese Army as per established protocol after following due procedure," news agencyquoted sources as saying.Indian Army and other agencies are investigating the incident as of now.Reports said the agencies are looking into the espionage angle, as the development has come amidst the ongoing raging border dispute in Ladakh as part of which both sides have mobilised troops as well as weapons to deter each other.Sources said the agencies suspect the trooper may have been spying on Indian positions in the area.The PLA soldier, reported to be a corporal from Shangxi, has been identified as Wang Ya Long and was carrying civil and military documents with him.The development came ahead of the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between the two countries who are working to resolve the dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The talks this week are expected to focus on carrying forward the discussions on the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh ahead of the approaching harsh winter season.Government sources have been quoted as saying that no breakthrough was achieved on the disengagement of troops from the friction points along the LAC during the seventh round of talks which were held on October 12.Both sides, however, had stated that the talks were "positive and constructive".In a joint press statement, the Indian Army and the PLA had said after the last round of talks that both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement "as early as possible".