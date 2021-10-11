Chinese PLA runs tank drills on Indian border as Ladakh talks fail

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
- Xinjiang military district troops tested high-altitude battle capabilities with a range of tank manoeuvres, state media reported
- This came as the 13th round of commander-level border talks with India broke down on Sunday
The Chinese army put tank regiments through their paces near the Indian border, state media reported, as territorial talks between the two sides failed at the weekend.
The Xinjiang military district of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which faces Indian troops at an elevation of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) in the Karakoram Mountains, had been actively improving its high-altitude tank battle capabilities, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The report came as the 13th round of negotiations between Indian and Chinese military commanders broke down on Sunday, with both sides blaming the other for the flashpoints along their disputed mountainous border.....
For more follow the link below.
Chinese PLA runs tank drills on disputed Indian border as Ladakh talks fail
Xinjiang military district troops tested high-altitude battle capabilities with a range of tank manoeuvres, state media reported.
www.scmp.com