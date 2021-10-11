What's new

Chinese PLA runs tank drills on Indian border as Ladakh talks fail

  • Xinjiang military district troops tested high-altitude battle capabilities with a range of tank manoeuvres, state media reported
  • This came as the 13th round of commander-level border talks with India broke down on Sunday
The Chinese army put tank regiments through their paces near the Indian border, state media reported, as territorial talks between the two sides failed at the weekend.

The Xinjiang military district of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which faces Indian troops at an elevation of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) in the Karakoram Mountains, had been actively improving its high-altitude tank battle capabilities, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The report came as the 13th round of negotiations between Indian and Chinese military commanders broke down on Sunday, with both sides blaming the other for the flashpoints along their disputed mountainous border.....

I'm on Team China on this one

If India want a war they are going to get tossed back to Kerala :lol: Why are they all the way up there? What business do they have there? Its not India. Nor is Kashmir and many of the northern parts.
 
I am amazed that terrain allows tank warfare to take place. Is it a plateau till Leh then a drive to take over might be possible for china
 
Khan_patriot said:
So where will I see you, Jammu or Uri?
I see myself on red fort. I want Indians to run for their lives. At the end of the day, i have to accept President XI(His majesty) orders. We will rule the world. First we destroy Africa. later probably Japan. hahaha.
 
If war does break out, i want Pakistan to attack as well. There will be no other option to settle Kashmir dispute other than by force.
Naturally if such a scenario does play out, we cannot neglect the role of US who will interfere one way or the other and we should be prepared for a show down if it comes down to it but the opportunity should not slide.
 

