Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao says India should be ready for any kind of eventualities, not only in Arunachal Pradesh but even in Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

China’s claim on Arunachal

Chinese PLA patrolling in Arunachal, time for action on the border: BJP MP Tapir Gao Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao says India should be ready for any kind of eventualities, not only in Arunachal Pradesh but even in Sikkim.

BJP MP from Arunachal East, Tapir Gao, has claimed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been regularly patrolling inside Arunachal Pradesh, posing a great threat to India.Gao said it is time for action on the border for the integrity and security of the country. “The Chinese are still active along the international border and the government of India should be ready for any kind of eventualities not only in Arunachal Pradesh but even in Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” Gao told ThePrint Wednesday.Gao also expressed concern over Monday’s Galwan Valley incident, which resulted in at least 20 deaths on the Indian side, including the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar unit.The MP said he had been raising the issue of PLA patrols in Arunachal Pradesh in Parliament too. “They have been patrolling inside Arunachal Pradesh daily. Last year, the Chinese army had intruded into Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district too. This is a cause of concern for the security of the country,” he added.China has claimed Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory for decades, refusing to recognise what New Delhi has repeated asserted is an “integral and inalienable part” of India.The BJP MP said after 1962, China had indulged in its “expansion policy”, and had established infrastructure and roads by occupying many areas.“In 2017, China constructed a road inside the Indian territory in the Upper Siang district. It was later blocked by the Indian Army. Over a period of time since 1962, China has been following its policy of expanding its territory and has occupied a number of areas and even today they continue to patrol in several others,” Gao claimed.In September last year too, Gao had raised issues related to Chinese intrusions, claiming that the PLA entered Arunachal Pradesh’s remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge over a stream.