Chinese PLA patrolling deep inside Arunachal Pradesh - Leaves Marks in patrolling area

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao says India should be ready for any kind of eventualities, not only in Arunachal Pradesh but even in Sikkim.

NEELAM PANDEY17 June, 2020

Tapir Gao, the MP for Arunachal East | Photo: Twitter | @TapirGao

New Delhi: BJP MP from Arunachal East, Tapir Gao, has claimed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been regularly patrolling inside Arunachal Pradesh, posing a great threat to India.

Gao said it is time for action on the border for the integrity and security of the country. “The Chinese are still active along the international border and the government of India should be ready for any kind of eventualities not only in Arunachal Pradesh but even in Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” Gao told ThePrint Wednesday.

Gao also expressed concern over Monday’s Galwan Valley incident, which resulted in at least 20 deaths on the Indian side, including the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar unit.

The MP said he had been raising the issue of PLA patrols in Arunachal Pradesh in Parliament too. “They have been patrolling inside Arunachal Pradesh daily. Last year, the Chinese army had intruded into Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district too. This is a cause of concern for the security of the country,” he added.

Also read: India shifts China diplomacy strategy to high gear after Galwan clash, military-level talks on

China’s claim on Arunachal
China has claimed Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory for decades, refusing to recognise what New Delhi has repeated asserted is an “integral and inalienable part” of India.

The BJP MP said after 1962, China had indulged in its “expansion policy”, and had established infrastructure and roads by occupying many areas.

“In 2017, China constructed a road inside the Indian territory in the Upper Siang district. It was later blocked by the Indian Army. Over a period of time since 1962, China has been following its policy of expanding its territory and has occupied a number of areas and even today they continue to patrol in several others,” Gao claimed.

In September last year too, Gao had raised issues related to Chinese intrusions, claiming that the PLA entered Arunachal Pradesh’s remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge over a stream.

Also read: 1975 Arunachal ambush — the last time Indian soldiers died in clash with China at LAC



https://theprint.in/defence/chinese...pir-gao/443248/?amp&__twitter_impression=true
 
It was mentioned many times in the Indian Media and intelligence circles that PLA troops have been ingressing routinely deep inside Indian Northern States unchallenged. Recently again some local hunters took some pictures of PLA Patrols inside AP. The PLA patrols also leave their marks on the rocks, depicting lack of any Indian authority along the LAC.
1600952541107.png


1600952601763.png


1600952625256.png


1600952647167.png


Such Daring exhibition of PLA authority deep Inside Indian Territories, only suggests that Indians can only challenge their foes in Bollywood movies ,in reality they are COWARDS.
 
Crystal-Clear said:
few years bk i remember how indian member of PDF use to discuss that their sena will stretch PAK ARMY from Kashmir to Rann Of Kutch.
..
..
today indian sena is stretched thin from Rann of Kutch to Arunachal Pardesh and literally begging for talks .
Click to expand...
They also used to say that Pakistan may not survive past 2010 now that NATO is in Afghanistan.
 
