Chinese PLA Navy sorties test combat readiness 100 times over in message to West over Taiwan

‘More than 100’ PLA Navy sorties send message to West over Taiwan
The Liaoning conducted ‘more than 100 landings and take-offs’ in six days, Japan’s defence ministry said, in the first such report for the aircraft carrier.
- The Liaoning aircraft carrier conducted ‘more than 100 landings and take-offs’ in six days, according to Japan’s defence ministry
- China ‘working hard’ to achieve military capability to take over Taiwan, but would prefer not to use force, US spy chief says
Liu Zhen in Beijing
Published: 6:00pm, 14 May, 2022
A carrier-based J-15 fighter jet takes off from the Liaoning’s flight deck during open-sea combat training. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has displayed mature combat readiness via high-frequency plane operations, military analysts said, calling it a message to foreign navies nearby as military tensions heat up over Taiwan.
Fighter jets and helicopters on the Liaoning conducted “more than 100 landings and take-offs” in six days during exercises south of the Okinawa Islands and east of Taiwan last week, according to the Japanese defence ministry, whose ships and planes monitored the drills.
This marks the first time the Chinese aircraft carrier’s sortie capabilities have been reported......