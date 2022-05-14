What's new

Chinese PLA Navy sorties test combat readiness 100 times over in message to West over Taiwan

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
28,079
-41
64,159
Country
China
Location
China
www.scmp.com

‘More than 100’ PLA Navy sorties send message to West over Taiwan

The Liaoning conducted ‘more than 100 landings and take-offs’ in six days, Japan’s defence ministry said, in the first such report for the aircraft carrier.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

  • The Liaoning aircraft carrier conducted ‘more than 100 landings and take-offs’ in six days, according to Japan’s defence ministry
  • China ‘working hard’ to achieve military capability to take over Taiwan, but would prefer not to use force, US spy chief says
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen in Beijing
+ FOLLOW
Published: 6:00pm, 14 May, 2022


Why you can trust SCMP
PAID POST


711


69

A carrier-based J-15 fighter jet takes off from the Liaoning’s flight deck during open-sea combat training. Photo: Xinhua

A carrier-based J-15 fighter jet takes off from the Liaoning’s flight deck during open-sea combat training. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has displayed mature combat readiness via high-frequency plane operations, military analysts said, calling it a message to foreign navies nearby as military tensions heat up over Taiwan.
Fighter jets and helicopters on the Liaoning conducted “more than 100 landings and take-offs” in six days during exercises south of the Okinawa Islands and east of Taiwan last week, according to the Japanese defence ministry, whose ships and planes monitored the drills.
This marks the first time the Chinese aircraft carrier’s sortie capabilities have been reported......
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Is China ready for aircraft carrier No 4? Talk swirls over stealth fighter jets at PLA naval base
Replies
7
Views
534
Deino
Deino
B
Liaoning aircraft carrier group holds drills in ‘strategically important’ West Pacific
Replies
3
Views
394
Beidou2020
B
B
Aircraft carrier Liaoning wraps up open sea exercises and deals with foreign close-in reconnaissance
Replies
0
Views
303
Beidou2020
B
Nan Yang
China’s next-generation nuclear carrier floating into view
Replies
0
Views
488
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
Chinese carrier sails through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call
Replies
3
Views
398
Daniel808
Daniel808

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom