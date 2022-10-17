Chinese PLA Navy holds full test for dual amphibious assault ship group



Two Type 075 amphibious assault ships of PLA Navy, the Guangxi and the Hainan, sail in formation at an undisclosed sea region in 2022. Photo: Screenshot of a video released by the PLA Navy.