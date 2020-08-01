What's new

Chinese PLA intensive drills near India border in Tibet over 4500 meters above the sea level day and night

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Chinese PLA intensive drill along the Indian border over 5000M above the sea level Military Photos & Multimedia 34
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan a Threat to Indian National Security :Hindustan Times China & Far East 13
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE PLA preparedness and Chinese Intelligentsia Views on the India-China Standoff Indian Defence Forum 7
beijingwalker Glimpse of PLA weapons amasssed along the Chinese Indian border for the possible soon coming war Technology & Science 9
beijingwalker Ethnic Tibetan soldiers and officers in Chinese PLA China & Far East 9
beijingwalker PLA Tibetan garrison's smart clean energy movable container baracks sitting on the very edge of Chinese Indian borders China & Far East 112
D Nyima Tenzin: An unsung Tibetan hero of India’s resistance against Chinese PLA’s aggression World Affairs 17
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Chinese PLA just 80 kms away from Leh, claims former Ladakh MLA Indian Defence Forum 1
Figaro Featured PLA offensive in Pangong resumes, Chinese take two hilltops on Indian side Indian Defence Forum 65
S Chinese defence attaché visits ISPR to commemorate PLA’s 93rd founding anniversary Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top