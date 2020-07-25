beijingwalker said:



Chinese PLA intensive drill along the Indian border over 5000M above the sea level

Ultimately it is not the weapons or technology that will destroy the Indian forces but the training and expertise of operating those weapons. The Indians for some reason believe without training they will stand a chance against the Chinese. Just like the PLA slapped them in mountain warfare back in 1962, they will do so again in the future, should war arise.