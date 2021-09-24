beijingwalker
Chinese PLA integrated individual soldier combat system
The PLA army's newly issued integrated individual soldier combat system, equipped with modules systems with outfits such as helmet, information terminal, digital control wrist watch and radio, can communicate with the command and fire unit in real time and deliver lethal strikes to the enemy at the earliest time.
