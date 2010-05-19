What's new

Chinese PLA border troops in Tibet use high tech devices to monitor the border activities.

Chinese PLA border troops in Tibet use high tech devices to monitor the border activities.

This high tech scope can closely monitor all tiny movenments of anything within the range up to 8 kilometers, and with thermal infrared imaging feature, it can do the job perfectly at night as well, they are powered by high endurance batteries so they don't need outside power, What's more, it's connected with the network to the soldiers mobile phone terminal, so the soldiers can monitor the border in the comfort of their rooms through their mobile phones.

 
Xi uses Drones

Modi uses Stones

Xi uses Boats

Modi uses Goats

Xi uses Pods

Modi uses Gods

Xi uses Guns

Modi uses Puns
 
Sneak attack won't be possible with these super eyes. We don't trust Indians with their agreements.

 
